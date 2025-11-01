Shots Fired in Dispute on Richmond Highway

A weapons offense occurred at the Marathon Gas on Richmond Highway, where a 26-year-old Stafford man fired multiple shots during a dispute with a former co-worker, police said. The suspect, who retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, was arrested and charged with several offenses, including brandishing a firearm and reckless discharge, police said.

Earlier, a DUI incident on Richmond Highway led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Stafford man. After a hit-and-run, the suspect was found with controlled substances and charged with multiple offenses, including DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

In another incident, a burglary was reported at Advance Auto Parts, where an exterior door was found to have been tampered with. Additionally, a larceny at Target resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect known for previous thefts.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Mount Olive Road, 10/30 2:30 p.m. Deputy F. C. O’Neill responded to a fraud complaint. The victim reported that unauthorized charges were fraudulently made on their credit card at an auto repair shop in Northern Virginia. BURGLARY

Advance Auto Parts, 25 Express Drive, 10/30 3:08 a.m. Deputies responded to the business for a business alarm activation. Deputy M. A. Holub arrived to find an exterior door slightly ajar. The door had evidence that it had been tampered with. LARCENY

Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 10/30 7:33 p.m. Deputy A. M. Harrah responded to the business for a larceny that had occurred. Loss prevention stated that an individual came in and concealed numerous items before leaving the business past all points of sale without paying for the items. Loss Prevention recognized the subject from previous larcenies that occurred earlier this year. The suspect was identified as Paul Cales III, 18, of Stafford. Deputy Harrah obtained warrants for Cales regarding this larceny and the previous larcenies. Cales was located at his residence where he was taken into custody. Cales was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. WEAPONS OFFENSE

Marathon Gas, 3884 Richmond Highway, 10/30 4:36 p.m. Deputies responded to this location for a report of a firearm being discharged. Deputy S. M. Kotter arrived and began the investigation. The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other as they were former co-workers at a nearby business. The victim went to the other business to discuss a new business proposal. Outside of the business, the suspect went to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and fired multiple shots. The suspect was identified as Carlos Antonio Fonseca Romero, 26, of Stafford. The investigation verified that Romero fired shots into the ground because he did not want the victim on the property. Romero was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, reckless discharging a firearm, simple assault, and a violation of Stafford County Code for discharging a firearm within one hundred yards of an occupied structure. Romero was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. DUI

2000 Block of Richmond Highway, 10/30 2:26 a.m. Deputy R. T. Philippsen responded to the 3000 Block of Richmond Highway for a reported hit and run incident. The victim was able to provide a vehicle description and registration for the vehicle. The vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted in the 2000 Block of Richmond Highway. The vehicle was observed to have damage consistent with striking the victim’s vehicle. During contact with the driver, it was observed that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. The driver was identified as Terry Yarborough Jr., 39, of Stafford. Yarborough was arrested, and during a search incident to arrest, suspected controlled substances were located. Yarborough was charged with revoked driver endangerment DUI related, hit and run, driving revoked 3rd subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance, expired vehicle inspection, expired vehicle registration, and traffic lane violation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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