Three injured after vehicle crashes into Stafford storage facility

“SCFR units responded for a report of a vehicle into a structure in the area of Town and Country Drive and Walsh Lane with people trapped,” Stafford County Fire and Rescue stated. “First arriving units confirmed a vehicle into a storage facility, with two individuals out and one trapped in the vehicle.”

Crews stabilized the vehicle and quickly removed the trapped person. All three patients were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the 5:40 p.m. crash on Thursday, October 30.