Teen charged with assaulting police officer at Walmart

A 17-year-old female from Manassas was arrested after an incident at a Walmart on Liberia Ave. She was stopped for shoplifting and subsequently assaulted two loss prevention staff members. When police arrived, she resisted arrest, kicking and scratching an officer, resulting in minor injuries.
In a separate incident, officers responded to reports of an individual running into traffic in Haymarket. The suspect, under the influence, attempted to headbutt an officer and caused damage to a police vehicle. The 27-year-old male from Centreville was arrested without further incident.
Additionally, a 20-year-old man from Dumfries was arrested for indecent exposure at a Walmart on Richmond Hwy. He was found undressed and chasing customers, later determined to be under the influence.
Here’s the full press release:
Vandalism on School Grounds – On October 27 at 7:59PM, officers responded to Penn Elementary School located at 12980 Queen Chapel Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a vandalism. The investigation revealed an outdoor table located in a wooded area near the back portion of the property had been damaged by someone who etched a racial slur onto it. No additional markings were reported.
Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On October 28 at 4:57PM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 9401 Liberia Ave in Manassas (20110) to investigate a shoplifting. The investigation revealed the accused had assaulted two loss prevention staff members after she had been stopped for concealing unpaid merchandise in a bag. When officers arrived to take custody of the accused, she resisted, and both kicked and scratched the officer. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, a 17-year-old female juvenile, was arrested.
Arrested on October 28: [Juvenile]
A 17-year-old female juvenile of Manassas
Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on a LEO, 2 counts of assault & battery, and 1 count of petit larceny
Court Date: Pending | Status: Unavailable
Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On October 28 at 3:46PM, officers responded to the area of James Madison Hwy and Heathcote Blvd in Haymarket (20169) to investigate reports of an individual running into traffic. Officers arrived and detained the individual, identified as the accused, who was determined to be under the influence and had also reportedly damaged property at a nearby business. While in custody, the accused attempted to headbutt an officer, no contact was made. During transport, the accused began kicking the partition in the cruiser causing the officer to stop the vehicle to resecure him. In doing so, the accused attempted to exit the vehicle and came into contact with the officer. The accused was eventually resecured without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Gavin Michael EVEKER, was arrested.
Arrested on October 28:
Gavin Michael EVEKER, 27, of Centreville
Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, obstruction of justice, destruction of property, and public intoxication
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Indecent Exposure – On October 28 at 8:58AM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 17041 Richmond Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, was fully undressed and chasing other customers inside the store. Officers arrived and detained the accused who was determined to be under the influence. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Lance Irving LESANE Jr., was arrested.
Arrested on October 28:
Lance Irving LESANE Jr., 20, of Dumfries
Charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable