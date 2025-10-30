Teen charged with assaulting police officer at Walmart

A 17-year-old female from Manassas was arrested after an incident at a Walmart on Liberia Ave. She was stopped for shoplifting and subsequently assaulted two loss prevention staff members. When police arrived, she resisted arrest, kicking and scratching an officer, resulting in minor injuries.

In a separate incident, officers responded to reports of an individual running into traffic in Haymarket. The suspect, under the influence, attempted to headbutt an officer and caused damage to a police vehicle. The 27-year-old male from Centreville was arrested without further incident.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man from Dumfries was arrested for indecent exposure at a Walmart on Richmond Hwy. He was found undressed and chasing customers, later determined to be under the influence.

Here’s the full press release: