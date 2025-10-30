Power Outage Darkens Fredericksburg’s Makerspace District

Businesses and residents along Princess Anne Street in downtown Fredericksburg woke up in the dark Thursday morning as a power outage hit the city’s bustling makerspace and retail corridor.

Dominion Energy reports 328 customers are without power in the area shaded in yellow on the company’s outage map — a stretch that includes parts of Princess Anne Street, Caroline Street, and nearby blocks between Hunter Hill Avenue and Pitt Street.

According to Dominion, crews are on site and working to restore service, which is expected to return between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. today. The utility lists the cause as an “equipment problem.”

Businesses in the affected zone include several restaurants, shops, and community studios that anchor Fredericksburg’s creative district.

Residents can track restoration progress on Dominion’s outage map or report additional outages via DominionEnergy.com/Outages.