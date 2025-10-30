Halloween Morning Forecast: Hold Onto Your Costumes—It’s a Blustery Start!

🎃 👻 Get ready for a spook-tacularly windy Halloween morning! As kids head to the bus stop Friday, expect plenty of sunshine—but don’t be fooled by the bright skies. A chilly west wind will howl through the region, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph, strong enough to send hats and treat bags flying! Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s early on, rising to around 61° by afternoon under clear, crisp skies.

🎒 Friday Morning Bus Stop Forecast (Oct. 31, 2025)

Temperature: 48–52°F

48–52°F Sky: Sunny and bright

Sunny and bright Wind: West 15–20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph

West 15–20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph Trick-or-Treat Tip: Capes and masks may need extra securing—gusts could play tricks of their own!

🕸️ Weekend Peek: