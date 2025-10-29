Thursday Morning Bus Stop Forecast – October 30, 2025

Stormy Start: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds for the Morning Commute
Rain and a few thunderstorms will move through early this morning, making for a wet and windy bus stop hour. Some downpours could be heavy, and gusty winds may reach over 20 mph. The rain will taper to scattered showers by midday, with improving conditions and clearing skies later this afternoon.
Outlook:
- Today: Rain and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a few lingering showers. High near 68. Southeast winds 10–15 mph becoming southwest and gusty.
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Low around 47. West winds around 10 mph, gusts to 20 mph.
- Friday: Breezy and cooler with sunshine. High near 60.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny and calm. Highs in the low 60s.
- Sunday: Dry and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.