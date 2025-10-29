Traffic

Overnight closure planned for southbound 95 Express Lanes in Dale City Oct. 30

By Uriah Kiser

“The southbound-running 95 Express Lanes will be closed between the exit for Dale Boulevard (Route 784) and the exit for Route 234 (Dumfries/Manassas) for Neabsco Creek bridge-related geotechnical work,” the Virginia Department of Transportation announced. “The full closure will take place from 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, to 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31, weather permitting.”

“During the closure, the Opitz Boulevard ramp and the southbound I-95 general purpose lanes ramp to the southbound 95 Express Lanes will also be closed,” VDOT stated. “Traffic will be diverted to the southbound I-95 general purpose lanes via the flyover ramp providing access to the Dale Boulevard interchange.”

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