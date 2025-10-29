FXBGO! to launch realigned Stafford County bus routes and new numbering system December 1

“Customer experience is at the heart of what we do at Fredericksburg Regional Transit, as our mission is to best serve the needs of the community,” Director of Public Transit and Transportation Jamie Jackson said. “We are confident that the upcoming changes to the Stafford Routes will help us achieve this goal by increasing the quality of our service.”

Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FXBGO!) announced that beginning December 1, 2025, Stafford County bus routes will be realigned and renamed to use numbered designations. The changes, developed through community feedback during the Transit Strategic Plan, aim to simplify route identification, reduce travel times, and better connect residents to key destinations across Stafford County. Updated maps and schedules will be available in November at Central Station and on the FXBGO! website.