Fredericksburg police share safety tips for trail users following recent canal path assault

“Fredericksburg is home to some fantastic trails! They are perfect for walking, running, or biking,” the Fredericksburg Police Department shared. “Whether you’re heading out for exercise, commuting, or just enjoying the outdoors, a few safety tips can help make your time on the trails enjoyable and secure.”

The department encouraged residents to travel with a friend, stay alert, use well-lit paths, and wear reflective clothing.

The post follows a sexual assault that occurred on October 19, 2025, around 9 p.m. on the canal path between Washington Avenue and Emancipation Highway near Cossey Pond. Police said no weapon was displayed during the incident and that patrols along the trail have been increased. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or text an anonymous tip to 847-411 using the code FPDtip. Support for survivors is available through the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault (RCASA) at rcasa.org or (540) 371-1666.