Robbery at 7-Eleven Leads to Arrest in Stafford

A robbery at a 7-Eleven on Deacon Road in Stafford led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man. The suspect initially entered the store to purchase a drink but later attempted to steal cigars. After being confronted by a clerk, he assaulted her and left with the drink. Deputies quickly apprehended him outside the store, charging him with robbery.

In another incident, a DUI arrest was made at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Richmond Highway. A 22-year-old driver was found slumped over the wheel with an open bottle of tequila in the vehicle. After failing sobriety tests, he was charged with driving under the influence and other related offenses.

Additionally, two separate fraud cases were reported. One involved unauthorized purchases made online, while another concerned the opening of a fraudulent financial account using the victim’s information.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

General Chambliss Way, 10/24 9:50 a.m. Deputy C. M. Hildago responded to a fraud complaint. The victim reported that an unknown person used their identifying information to open a fraudulent financial account.

Perry Drive, 10/24 10:19 a.m. Deputy C. A. Sharp responded to this fraud complaint. The victim advised that an unknown person made unauthorized purchases online through their bank accounts. LARCENY

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 10/25 6:31 p.m. Deputy A. M. Harrah responded to the business for a past occurred larceny. The business reported that an unknown male was observed scanning a single item but then placing multiple other unscanned items into a bag. The male subject left the business without paying for the additional items. ROBBERY

7-11, 327 Deacon Road, 10/24 6:01 p.m. Deputy L. T. Smith responded to the business for a reported assault. The investigation revealed that a subject entered the store and selected a drink for purchase. The subject placed the drink on the counter and left the store. Within minutes, the subject returned inside the store and attempted to walk behind the counter and grab a pack of Black & Mild cigars. His efforts were intercepted by a clerk at the store. The subject was told to leave. The subject exited the store and within seconds came back inside of the store and punched the clerk in her torso. The subject then grabbed the drink he initially left on the counter and left the store without paying for the item. Deputies located the subject outside of the store and identified him as Khari Hunter, 26, of Stafford. Hunter was arrested and charged with robbery. Hunter was held on a secure bond. DUI

Intersection of Courthouse Road and Richmond Highway, 10/25 2:10 a.m. Deputy R. T. Philippsen responded to this area for an intoxicated driver complaint. Deputy Philippsen located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop due to the vehicle failing to proceed forward through the green light. Deputy Philippsen approached the vehicle to find the driver slumped over the steering wheel, with their foot on the brake, while the vehicle was still in gear. Deputy F. A. Martinez responded and positioned his patrol vehicle to prevent the vehicle from rolling into the intersection. An open bottle of tequila was observed in plain view within the vehicle. Deputy Philippsen was able to wake the driver and have the vehicle safely put into park. While making contact with the driver, Deputy Philippsen noticed the subject to have glassy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from their person. After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was placed into custody. The driver was identified as O’Syrus Robinson, 22, of Stafford. Robinson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failing to obey a traffic signal, and possession of an open container while operating a motor vehicle. Robinson was held until sober on an unsecured bond. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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