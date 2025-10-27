Traffic

Route 1 southbound closed in Stafford County due to crash, downed utility lines

By Uriah Kiser

“All lanes of Route 1 in Stafford County have reopened at Acadia Street,” Virginia Department of Transportation – Fredericksburg District announced.

The reopening follows an earlier vehicle crash that brought down utility lines and closed the southbound lanes Monday. Traffic is now moving normally in both directions.

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