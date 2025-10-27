Traffic Route 1 southbound closed in Stafford County due to crash, downed utility lines By Uriah Kiser Published October 27, 2025 at 10:46AM “All lanes of Route 1 in Stafford County have reopened at Acadia Street,” Virginia Department of Transportation – Fredericksburg District announced. The reopening follows an earlier vehicle crash that brought down utility lines and closed the southbound lanes Monday. Traffic is now moving normally in both directions. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts