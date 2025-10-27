Weather

Bus Stop Forecast – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

By Uriah Kiser

Bundle up! It’ll be a chilly, mostly cloudy start to the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s at sunrise, with a light northeast breeze making it feel even cooler.

Afternoon:
Expect mostly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of a passing shower before 2 p.m.. Highs will reach around 57°F, and a steady northeast wind of 8–14 mph could gust up to 22 mph, adding a little extra chill to the air.

Evening:
Clouds stick around with a chance of light showers after 2 a.m. as a weak system slides by to our south. Temperatures dip to around 45°F overnight, with northeast winds near 9 mph.

Bottom line:
Keep the umbrella handy, but most of the day stays dry and cool. Jackets are a must for the morning bus stop, and you’ll want one again for the ride home.

 

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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