Bus Stop Forecast – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Bundle up! It’ll be a chilly, mostly cloudy start to the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s at sunrise, with a light northeast breeze making it feel even cooler.

Afternoon:

Expect mostly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of a passing shower before 2 p.m.. Highs will reach around 57°F, and a steady northeast wind of 8–14 mph could gust up to 22 mph, adding a little extra chill to the air.

Evening:

Clouds stick around with a chance of light showers after 2 a.m. as a weak system slides by to our south. Temperatures dip to around 45°F overnight, with northeast winds near 9 mph.

Bottom line:

Keep the umbrella handy, but most of the day stays dry and cool. Jackets are a must for the morning bus stop, and you’ll want one again for the ride home.