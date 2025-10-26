Fredericksburg

‘Stomp the Spot(ted Lanternfly)’ event invites residents to help protect local parks

By Uriah Kiser

 

“Join us for Stomp the Spot on November 4 from 2–3:30 p.m. at Motts Run Reservoir,” Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events announced. “Discover more about the Spotted Lanternfly from a local insect expert before joining the group to squish the species and remove egg masses around the park.”

The event aims to educate participants about the invasive Spotted Lanternfly, an insect known to damage trees and crops, while encouraging hands-on community action to help control its spread in local parks.

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