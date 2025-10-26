Morning Bus Stop Forecast — Monday, October 27, 2025

Bundle up at the bus stop Monday morning — it’s a chilly start with temperatures in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the north, keeping things calm but cool.

By afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 61°F, perfect for outdoor recess or after-school activities. Clouds increase again Monday night, with a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.

🚌 Forecast Highlights:

Monday Morning: Partly cloudy, around 42°F — cool and crisp.

Afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 61°F.

Monday night: Clouds return, slight chance of light showers late, low near 43°F.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, high near 58°F.

Looking ahead: A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday before sunshine returns next weekend.