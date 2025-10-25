Pedestrian killed in early-morning crash on Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania

“On Thursday, October 23, 2025, at approximately 6:49 a.m., deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Patriot Highway and Southpoint Parkway,” the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reported. “Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male lying in the roadway… the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Investigators said the driver, who remained on scene and is cooperating, had the green light and no time to react when the pedestrian attempted to run across the highway. The victim has not yet been identified, and next of kin are being notified.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115. Sheriff Roger L. Harris extended condolences to those affected and thanked bystanders who stopped to render aid before first responders arrived.