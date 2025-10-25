City invites public input on Fredericksburg Downtown Traffic Engineering Study

“The City of Fredericksburg invites residents and business owners to attend a public meeting on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, 601 Caroline Street,” the City of Fredericksburg announced.

“This community meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to share feedback on the ongoing Downtown Traffic Engineering Study, which aims to improve safety, traffic flow, and accessibility throughout the downtown area.”

For more information, visit the City’s Community Planning and Building page or contact [email protected] / (540) 372-1179.

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