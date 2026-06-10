Driver in Deadly Stafford Bus Crash Jailed

“Dong does not speak English,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said after the crash, reported The Center Square. “He also said the CDL was issued by New York in 2024.”

Jing Sheng Dong, who drove the E&P Travel bus that crashed on I-95 in Stafford County on May 29, has been released from the hospital and is now held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

He faces five counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving in the crash that killed five people — a family of four from Massachusetts heading to a South Carolina wedding and another Massachusetts woman — and injured 44 others. The incident involved multiple vehicles in a work zone with little evidence of braking.

Potomac Local News contacted Rappahannock Regional Jail to request a mugshot, but did not receive a response.

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