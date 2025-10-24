Fredericksburg

Scheduled Lane Closures for Bridge Washing Along I-95 in Fredericksburg District

By Uriah Kiser
A drone view of Interstate 95 at Exit 126 in Spotsylvania County, where traffic merging with Route 1 has been identified as one of the region’s top crash hot spots. [Photo: VDOT]

“Bridge washing will require alternating lane closures along I-95 northbound and southbound between Exit 110 (Ladysmith) and Exit 118 (Thornburg),” Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced. “Work is scheduled Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., at the bridge over the Matta River.”

“Additional bridge washing will take place between Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton), with alternating lane closures in both local and through lanes at the I-95 bridges over the Rappahannock River,” VDOT stated.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts