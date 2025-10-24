Scheduled Lane Closures for Bridge Washing Along I-95 in Fredericksburg District

“Bridge washing will require alternating lane closures along I-95 northbound and southbound between Exit 110 (Ladysmith) and Exit 118 (Thornburg),” Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced. “Work is scheduled Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., at the bridge over the Matta River.”

“Additional bridge washing will take place between Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton), with alternating lane closures in both local and through lanes at the I-95 bridges over the Rappahannock River,” VDOT stated.