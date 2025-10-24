Multiple DUI Arrests in Stafford County

In Stafford County, three individuals were arrested for driving under the influence in separate incidents. The most serious incident involved a driver, Amber Johnson, 27, of Alexandria, who was stopped at the intersection of Centreport Parkway and Richmond Highway. She was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol content above .20 and reckless driving, and was held on a secured bond.

Earlier, a traffic stop on the 500 Block of Warrenton Road led to the arrest of Kimberly Benson, 43, of Renton, Washington. Benson was charged with DUI and received a summons for an illegal U-turn. She was released on an unsecured bond.

Another DUI arrest occurred on the 1100 Block of Kings Highway, where William Filbert, 30, of King George, was stopped for speeding. Filbert was charged with DUI and was given an unsecured bond.

In other incidents, unauthorized charges were reported on a banking account, and vandalism was reported on Centreport Parkway and Masters Drive. Additionally, a shoplifting incident occurred at Kohl’s on Stafford Market Place.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Decatur Road, 10/17 1:28 p.m. Deputy A. M. Pitts responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that unauthorized charges were made to their banking account. DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Centreport Parkway, 10/17 1:11 p.m. Deputy C. M. Hildago responded to a vandalism report. The victim advised that an unknown person damaged their vehicle and stole numerous items from within their vehicle.

Masters Drive, 10/18 12:50 p.m. Sergeant J. W. Hutchenson responded to a report of vandalism. The victim advised that someone had kicked the door to a shed utilized by the homeowner’s association. As a result, there was damage to the door and the shed. LARCENY

Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 10/17 4:02 p.m. Deputy B. E. Vaughn responded for a shoplifting incident that had previously occurred. Two unknown male subjects stole multiple items from the store. DUI

500 Block of Warrenton Road, 10/18 1:50 a.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in this area after a vehicle made an illegal U-turn. Upon making contact with the driver, deputies observed the driver to have glassy, bloodshot eyes, as well as an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from their person. After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was taken into custody by Deputy H. T. Wagner. The driver, identified as Kimberly Benson, 43, of Renton Washington, was charged with driving under the influence. Benson was also released on a summons for the U-turn violation. Benson was given an unsecured bond. 1100 Block of Kings Highway, 10/18 2:02 a.m. A vehicle was stopped for speeding in this area. Contact was made with the driver who had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from their person. The driver was also observed to have bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested by Deputy N. K. Daigle. The driver, identified as William Filbert, 30, of King George, was charged with driving under the influence. Filbert was given an unsecured bond. Intersection of Centreport Parkway and Richmond Highway,10/18 11:25 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on a speeding motorist in this area. The driver was observed to have heavy, glassy eyes and slurred speech. The driver also had an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from their person upon contact. After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested by Deputy N. J. Amato. The driver, Amber Johnson, 27, of Alexandria, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .20 and reckless driving. Johnson was held on a secured bond. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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