Frosty Nights and Cool Days Ahead Before Rain Returns Next Week

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will set the stage for a chilly night across the region, with frost and freezing temperatures expected for many areas west of I-95.

High pressure will keep the weekend mainly dry and seasonably cool, but clouds will gradually increase by Sunday as the next weather system approaches from the Midwest.

Rain chances look to return early next week as low pressure moves in from the Mississippi Valley.

Outlook: