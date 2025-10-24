Fredericksburg Crime Report: Vandalism, Theft, and Arrests

In Fredericksburg, a vehicle parked on the 2000 block of Princess Anne Street had its front, rear, and both driver’s side windows damaged. Another incident on the 1800 block of New Kent Street involved three tires being slashed.

There were also reports of theft, including stolen license plates from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Emancipation Highway and a wallet taken from the 2200 block of Carl D. Silver Parkway.

Numerous arrests were made, including a 32-year-old from Fredericksburg charged with assault & battery on a police officer and a 38-year-old charged with a third DUI offense. Other charges ranged from shoplifting to possession of controlled substances.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police.

Here’s the full press release:

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

2000 block Princess Anne Street, 10/9, A person reported that their front, rear and both driver’s side windows had been damaged.

1800 block New Kent Street, 10/11, A person reported that three of their tires were slashed.

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts/Accessories:

1300 block Emancipation Highway, 10/10, A person reported that their license plates were stolen.

Larceny – All Other Larceny:

2200 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 10/13, A person reported that their wallet was stolen.

Arrests:

Sosa, Matthew Lawrence, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.

Ours, Melonie Lynn, 39, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.

Wallace, James Michael III, 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.

Slomchinski, Mathew Alan, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.

Rose, Ernest Tyrell Jr., 20, of Buena Vista was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.

Watkins, Angela Susan, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.

Petitt, Jordan Mathew, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Kruckenberg, Brooke Elizabeth, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of revoked pretrial release.

Johnson, Carl Justin Jr., 32, of Westmoreland was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.

Newman, Shivahn Marie, 44, of Arlington was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I,II controlled substance.

Jackson, Richard II, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of reckless handling of firearm.

Hart, Brian Allen, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Failure, Charlie, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Leopaul, Wilfred Clayton, 54, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Darwish-Perdomo, Serena Isabel, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 1st.

Stewart, Adrian Philips, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit & run (>$500).

Grant, Nicolette Honor, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Darr, Colin Monroe, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200.

Amaya Juarez, Javier Armando, 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Acors, Issac Dejay-Newnum, 40, of Richmond was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.

Jackson, Bishop Zyair, 18, of King George was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Wynn-Grayson, Ayanna Elizabeth, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200.

Hill, Genyah J. Monae, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200.

Jones, Kenneth Wayne, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

Roman, Jessica Lynn, 43, of Essex was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

Chewning, Alvin William Jr., 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Hobdy, Corey Jamil, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fleeing from law enforcement officer.

Kinney, Larry Leroy Sr., 65, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.

Franklin, Dianna Denise, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of revoked license: alcohol related.

Jones, Devon Gabriel, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Summers, Kennedy Anne, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 1st.

Latella, Michael John, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapon – 1st offense.

Dileo, Kaitlyn Rita, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.

Hernandez, Juan, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.

Cucchiara, Jeffery Paul, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possess, transport firearms by convicted felons.

Lopez Perez, Sergio Jose Luis, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of having no driver’s license.

Berryman, Dominique Maria, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200.

Denton, Francis John Jr., 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to register-sex offender.

Hudson, Jacob Corey James Ray, 32, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.

Peeples, Xavier Pharell, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery – police officer.

Miles, Melissa Aunne, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 3rd.

Hall, Exotica Paradise, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 1st.

Sejas, Ruddy Jason, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, conceal, price alter merch <$200.

Thomas, Chavonne Yvette, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text “FPDtip,” plus your tip to 847-411.

For more information, contact:

Caitlyn McGhee

Public Information Officer

540-372-1010

[email protected]