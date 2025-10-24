Fraud Scams and Public Intoxication in Stafford County

Stafford County authorities are investigating multiple fraud incidents. On Decatur Road, a victim reported an unauthorized loan taken out in their name. Another case on Courthouse Road involved a scam where a victim was falsely informed of a warrant and persuaded to wire money for fines.

In a separate incident, vandalism was reported at Brooks Park where unknown individuals wrote on bathroom stall doors.

Additionally, a public intoxication arrest was made at Willowmere Park. Deputies found a 29-year-old Woodbridge man hiding empty beer bottles and subsequently charged him with public intoxication.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Decatur Road, 10/20 12:02 p.m. Deputy A. M. Pitts responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that an unknown person opened an unauthorized loan using the victim’s name. Courthouse Road 10/20 1:46 p.m. Deputy F. C. O’Neill responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that he was contacted by someone claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office. The subject told the victim that he had a warrant and could pay the fine remotely. The victim wired money for the initial fine but was then told about an additional fine. This is when the victim became aware of the scam. Please remember that the actual Sheriff’s Office will never contact you seeking money for any warrant. DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Brooks Park, 10/20 8:10 p.m. Deputy M. A. Holub responded to a vandalism report. An unknown person wrote phrases in marker on the women’s bathroom stall doors at the park. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Willowmere Park, 21 Willowmere Pond Road, 10/20 4:49 p.m. Deputies responded to the park for a report of a possible intoxicated subject. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the suspect take a box full of empty Corona bottles and place it behind a tree directly in front of their vehicle. Deputies made contact with the suspect. The suspect was identified as Aaron Vera Valcarcel, 29, of Woodbridge Virginia. Valcarcel was arrested by Deputy A. M. Harrah and charged with public intoxication. Valcarcel was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Major R. Jason Dembowski

(540) 658-4486

[email protected] This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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