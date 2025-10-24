Fraud and Multiple Larcenies Reported in Stafford County

In Stafford County, a fraud incident was reported on Regiment Lane where an unauthorized Verizon account was opened in the victim’s name. Deputy C. M. Hidalgo is investigating the case.

Several larcenies occurred on October 21. At Wawa on Eustace Road, four individuals stole numerous items. Later, at CVS on McWhirt Loop, two people took a large quantity of cosmetics. Additionally, at Jiffy Lube on Warrenton Road, a customer left without paying for an oil change.

These incidents are part of the ongoing efforts by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to address crime in the area. Residents are encouraged to report any information related to these cases.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Regiment Lane, 10/21 9:11 a.m. Deputy C. M. Hidalgo responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that an unknown person opened an unauthorized Verizon account under their name. LARCENY

Wawa, 15 Eustace Road, 10/21 5:33 p.m. Deputy J. W. Courtney responded to a larceny complaint. Four subjects entered the business and stole numerous items from the store.

CVS, 1 McWhirt Loop, 10/21 7:05 p.m. Deputy F. A. Martinez responded to the business for a larceny complaint. Employees advised that two subjects stole a large quantity of cosmetics from the business earlier in the day.

Jiffy Lube, 724 Warrenton Road, 10/21 6:13 p.m. Deputy T. W. Jenkins responded to a larceny complaint at this location. It was reported that a customer left without paying for an oil change service that was completed on a vehicle. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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