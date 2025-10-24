Cryptocurrency scam leads to $260,000 loss

A Stafford County resident reported losing $260,000 in a cryptocurrency scam conducted through WhatsApp. The fraudulent scheme involved a supposed data mining company that initially provided successful returns but later demanded more funds and issued threats. The victim made multiple wire transfers before realizing the scam.

In another incident, a resident’s identity was compromised after applying for a job through a fake website. The victim provided personal and banking information as part of a bogus onboarding process.

Deputies also responded to a larceny at a local HVAC business where two suspects were caught on video stealing used HVAC units. The suspects were later found with the stolen items and charged with trespassing and petit larceny.

A shoplifting incident at Target in Stafford Marketplace involved a couple with two children concealing over $260 worth of merchandise. Warrants were obtained, and the primary suspect admitted to the theft.

Additionally, a man was arrested for public intoxication near Richmond Highway and Sage Lane. He was found walking toward traffic while highly intoxicated.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

On 10/22/25, Deputy C.M. Hidalgo met with an individual who reported being defrauded of $260,000 through a cryptocurrency investment scam conducted via WhatsApp. The scheme involved a purported data mining company that initially provided successful returns before demanding additional funds and issuing threats. The victim made multiple wire transfers from personal bank accounts and later realized the operation was fraudulent.

On 10/22/25, Deputy C.M. Hidalgo handled a reported fraud by phone. The victim reported that their identity had been compromised after applying for a job through a fraudulent website posing as a legitimate company. The victim provided personal identification and banking information as part of a fake onboarding process before realizing the website was a scam. LARCENY

On 10/21/25, a report was filed regarding a larceny that occurred two days earlier at a local HVAC business located in the 700 block of Warrenton Rd, where two suspects were captured on video stealing used HVAC units valued at $200–$400. Later that evening, Deputy T.W. Jenkins located the same truck and trailer seen in the footage, with the suspects and additional HVAC equipment. Both individuals admitted to taking the items. The stolen items were returned to the business. Marion Lee Dowdy, age 33 and Paul Tyler Johnson, age 30, both of Stafford, were charged with trespassing and petit larceny. SHOPLIFTING

On 10/22/25, Deputy B.E. Vaughn investigated a past shoplifting at Target in Stafford Marketplace involving a male and female suspect with two children. The pair concealed over $260 worth of merchandise under a baby seat and left without paying. Deputy Vaughn’s investigative efforts led to the suspects being identified. Warrants were obtained for multiple charges, and the primary suspect later admitted to the theft during questioning. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

On 10/22/25, Deputy Oliveira-Hernandez responded to a report of a suspicious person walking in the roadway near Richmond Highway and Sage Lane. The individual was found to be highly intoxicated, slurring speech, and walking in the wrong direction toward traffic. Two alcoholic beverages were located on his person. Koby Shacar Mangain, age 47, of Dumfries, was arrested for public intoxication and transported to RRJ for custody. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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