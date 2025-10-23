Dominion Energy Plans Nokesville–Bristow 230kV Electric Transmission Project

“As Northern Virginia continues to grow, you and your community will need safe, reliable electricity to power homes, businesses, and new development,” Dominion Energy announced. “To support this demand, Dominion Energy is planning the Nokesville–Bristow 230-kilovolt (kV) Electric Transmission Project in Prince William County.”

The proposed 230kV line will span approximately 6.5 miles, connecting the existing Nokesville Substation to the future Bristow Switching Station. Three potential overhead route options are under evaluation to improve service reliability and meet national electric reliability standards. Dominion Energy will host a virtual open house on Monday, November 3, 2025, and an in-person open house on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at George Mason University’s SciTech Campus in Manassas to gather community feedback.