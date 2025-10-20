Fredericksburg’s BIGGEST Halloween Weekend is Almost Here!

Get your costumes ready — the countdown is ON for the most fang-tastic weekend in Fredericksburg! 🕸️✨
🗓️ Saturday, October 25 is PACKED with family fun:
👠 Family Costume Stroll kicks off the day — line up at 8:30 am at VRE Lot B and strut your spooky stuff down Caroline Street at 9:30 am!
🍭 Treats on the Streets runs 10 am to noon — trick-or-treat at 60+ downtown businesses handing out goodies galore!
🧙♀️ Haunted FXBGO! Bus rolls into Market Square from 10 am– noon — kid-friendly chills and thrills inside!
🌽 Halloween at the Market brings games and fun to the Fredericksburg Farmers Market from 9 am–1 pm!
💀 But wait — the spooky fun starts early!
🌙 Park After Dark on Friday, October 24 at 6:30 pm — gather under the trees at Memorial Park for spine-tingling (but family-friendly!) stories by starlight.
✨ Don’t miss a minute — it’s all FREE!
Bring your crew, your costumes, and your Halloween spirit for a weekend you’ll boo-lieve is this fun!
More info at fxbgscarecrows.com!