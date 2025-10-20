Fredericksburg’s BIGGEST Halloween Weekend is Almost Here!

Get your costumes ready — the countdown is ON for the most fang-tastic weekend in Fredericksburg! 🕸️✨

🗓️ Saturday, October 25 is PACKED with family fun:

👠 Family Costume Stroll kicks off the day — line up at 8:30 am at VRE Lot B and strut your spooky stuff down Caroline Street at 9:30 am!

🍭 Treats on the Streets runs 10 am to noon — trick-or-treat at 60+ downtown businesses handing out goodies galore!

🧙‍♀️ Haunted FXBGO! Bus rolls into Market Square from 10 am– noon — kid-friendly chills and thrills inside!

🌽 Halloween at the Market brings games and fun to the Fredericksburg Farmers Market from 9 am–1 pm!

💀 But wait — the spooky fun starts early!

🌙 Park After Dark on Friday, October 24 at 6:30 pm — gather under the trees at Memorial Park for spine-tingling (but family-friendly!) stories by starlight.

✨ Don’t miss a minute — it’s all FREE!

Bring your crew, your costumes, and your Halloween spirit for a weekend you’ll boo-lieve is this fun!

More info at fxbgscarecrows.com!