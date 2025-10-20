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County chair calls developer’s claim an act of intimidation

By Uriah Kiser
Desundra Jefferson, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large [Photo: Alan Gloss]

Prince William Times – Calling it an “intimidation action,” Deshundra Jefferson, chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the developer behind a controversial plan to allow five data centers behind the Four Seasons retirement community in Dumfries.

Atlantic Funding’s LLC’s lawsuit “seeks to bully Jefferson, chill speech, and silence opposition —with the end goal of profiting from a lucrative data center development,” Jefferson’s court filing said.

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