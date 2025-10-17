Fredericksburg and Prince William County to host government job fairs this October

Job seekers will have two chances this month to connect with local government employers in Fredericksburg and Prince William County.

Fredericksburg Career & Resource Fair

On Thursday, October 23, from 1 to 5 p.m., Fredericksburg will hold a career and resource fair at Fred Nats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Attendees can meet with city departments and local employers hiring for roles in public safety, social services, transit, public works, utilities, tourism, and more. Positions currently open include Police Officer, Program Coordinator – Parent Resource Program, Traffic Operations Specialist, and several Transit Operator roles. Seasonal, part-time, and professional opportunities will also be available.

Job seekers can apply on-site and learn about career development programs. Pre-registration is encouraged via the city’s online form.

Prince William County Government Career Expo

A week later, on Thursday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prince William County will host its government career expo at Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The event will feature dozens of county departments recruiting for jobs in areas like criminal justice, engineering, human services, CDL operation, grounds maintenance, and public safety. On-site interviews and conditional job offers will be available for select positions.

A Resource Fair will also run during the expo, offering information from community organizations focused on health, wellness, and professional growth.

Both events aim to connect residents with opportunities to build careers in public service. Job listings and registration links can be found on each locality’s official website.

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