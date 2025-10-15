Attempted Break-In at City Mart Leads to Arrest

A suspect was arrested following an attempted break-in at City Mart on Forbes Street. Early in the morning, a burglary alarm alerted authorities, and Deputy S. A. Fulford found a smashed front door. Surveillance footage showed a man throwing a concrete block at the door. A suspect matching the description was found nearby and taken into custody.

In other incidents, vandalism occurred at Shoppers Food Warehouse where a bathroom door was damaged. Additionally, a fraud case was reported on Debra Drive involving unauthorized attempts to open a bank account using a resident’s information.

There were also reports of theft at My Eye Dr. and Walmart Neighborhood Market, where eyeglass frames and steaks were stolen, respectively.

Here’s the full press release:

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Shoppers Food Warehouse, 10/14 3:05 p.m. Deputy S. M. Eastman responded to a report of vandalism. An unknown suspect kicked in the bathroom door forcibly causing damage to the tile on the wall. The suspect immediately fled from the business. FRAUD

Debra Drive, 10/14 4:00 p.m. Deputy B. E. Vaughn responded to this location for a fraud complaint. The victim reported receiving letters from a banking institution regarding her on-line account being locked and her credit application. The victim reported that they did not bank with the banking institution that the letters came from. It appeared that an unknown person attempted to open an account using the victim’s personal information. LARCENY

My Eye Dr., 815 Wonder Road #140 10/14 6:52 p.m. Deputy T. G. Croson responded to business for a larceny report. An unknown individual stole a pair of eyeglass frames from the business.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 14 N. Stafford Complex 10/14 8:40 p.m. Deputy S. A. Edwards responded to the business for a shoplifting incident. An unknown subject stole numerous steaks from the business before leaving in an unknown make or model silver sedan. BREAKING AND ENTERING

City Mart, 101 Forbes Street, 10/14 4:16 a.m. Deputy S. A. Fulford responded to the business for a burglary alarm activation. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Fulford observed that one of the front doors had been smashed, but the glass had not been completely broken through. Through surveillance video of the business, a suspect description was obtained. In the video, the suspect was seen throwing a concrete block against the door. The suspect then pulled the door trying to open it. A suspect matching the description of the male in the video was located on Forbes Street near Harrell Road. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as Ruddy Sejas, 35, of Stafford. Sejas was charged with attempted breaking and entering, felony vandalism, and public intoxication. Sejas was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.