Knife-wielding suspect arrested after robbery attempt

A robbery attempt at a Tobacco Hut on South Gateway Drive led to the arrest of a 32-year-old Stafford man. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the store clerk, demanding money. After fleeing the scene, he was apprehended by deputies with the knife still in his possession. He is charged with attempted robbery and is being held without bond.

In another incident, a 39-year-old Stafford man was arrested for DUI on Warrenton Road. The driver, found with a revoked license and refusing a breath test, faces multiple charges, including DUI and driving without an ignition interlock.

Additionally, a 30-year-old Triangle man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after deputies found drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics in his vehicle at a Wawa on Garrisonville Road.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Dewitt Road, 10/10 4:44 p.m. Deputy A. M. Harrah handled a fraud complaint. The victim reported that an unknown individual opened an unauthorized account under their name.

Abberly Drive, 10/10 5:44 p.m. Deputy J. W. Courtney responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that an unknown individual used their information to rent an apartment. The investigation is on-going.

LARCENY

2100 Block of Richmond Highway 10/12 9:04 p.m. Deputy W. E. Trainor, IV responded to a larceny report. The victim advised that an unknown individual stole HVAC hoses from the property.

VANDALISM

Centreport Parkway 10/11 7:03 p.m. Deputy P. J. Leon responded to a vandalism complaint. The victim reported that an unknown individual damaged the front tire and wheel of their electric bicycle.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

IHOP, 10 Simpson Road, 10/10 2:40 p.m. Deputy J. H. Helbling responded to the business for a report of a subject who was reported to be passed out drunk inside of a vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Helbling observed the male standing at the rear of his vehicle. Deputy Helbling made contact with the subject and smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Additionally, the subject had glossy and bloodshot eyes. The subject was identified as Allen Johnson, 68, of Woodbridge, Virginia. Johnson was arrested for being drunk in public and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Sydney Lane, 10/10 5:44 p.m. Deputy J. J. Holetzky responded to a complaint about a large party involving juveniles in a wooded area near this location. Deputies located the gathering and were approached by an eighteen-year-old male, Samuel Harang, of Stafford. Harang had glossy eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person. Harang was arrested for being drunk in public and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

DUI

Hornets Nest Lane and Warrenton Road 10/11 7:33 p.m. Deputy A. G. Hart observed a white Nissan Rouge with no license plates displayed travelling northbound on Warrenton Road. Deputy Hart initiated a traffic stop in the area of Warrenton Road and Hornets Nest Lane. The driver was identified as Moris Rosendo Dias Ulloa, 39, of Stafford. Ulloa’s driver’s license was found to be revoked, DUI related. Ulloa had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person. Ulloa refused to submit to a breath test as a result of the DUI arrest. Ulloa was arrested and charged with DUI, driving after forfeiture of a driver’s license, driving without ignition interlock, drinking while driving, and refusal to submit to breath test. Ulloa was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a $2000.00 secured bond.

Groves Lane and Garrisonville Road 10/12 8:08 p.m. Deputy J. W. Courtney responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised that a blue Hyundai Sonata was crossing the double yellow lines and travelling in the wrong lane of traffic. The caller was able to provide a registration for the vehicle. Deputy Courtney initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified as Osei Kwado, 50, of Woodbridge, Virginia. Kwado was asked to step out of the vehicle. It was immediately noticeable that Kwado was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. After performing field sobriety testing, Kwado was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20. Kwado was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

NARCOTICS

Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road 10/12 11:44 p.m. Deputy A. M Harrah was on patrol in this area when they noticed the vehicle of a known drug user. A citizen advised the deputies that they should check on the subject in the vehicle. Deputy Harrah approached the vehicle and observed a subject with his head down, appearing to be asleep. In plain view, Deputy Harrah noticed a piece of burnt aluminum foil and a metal straw. The subject was identified as Sean Boston, 30, of Triangle, Virginia. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected controlled substances being located. Boston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

ROBBERY

Tobacco Hut, 15 South Gateway Drive #119 10/13 6:06 p.m. Deputy I. E. Baldi responded to an unknown problem. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Baldi learned that an unknown individual entered the store, brandished a knife, threatened the clerk, and demanded money. A photo of the suspect was developed. A short time later, Deputy W. A. Bolinsky observed the suspect running into the woods by a nearby business. A perimeter was established while drone and K-9 assets were deployed. The suspect was seen by one of the units on a perimeter position. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect had a knife still in his possession. The suspect was identified as Shakyl Williams, 32, of Stafford. Williams was arrested for attempted robbery and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.