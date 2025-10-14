Jury Convicts Man in 2022 Fredericksburg Murder Case

On October 9, 2023, a jury in the Circuit Court of Fredericksburg found a 23-year-old man guilty of the murder of Antoine Fox, which occurred on June 10, 2022. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian A. Cardoza, with assistance from other legal and law enforcement professionals.

The conviction was the result of a collaborative effort between the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The Commonwealth’s Attorney expressed gratitude for the partnership and the dedication of the police detectives involved in the case.

Antoine Fox was described as a hard-working individual, and the conviction brings some measure of justice to his family. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office extended condolences to Fox’s family and friends.

Here’s the full press release: