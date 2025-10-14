Jury Convicts Man in 2022 Fredericksburg Murder Case

On October 9, 2023, a jury in the Circuit Court of Fredericksburg found a 23-year-old man guilty of the murder of Antoine Fox, which occurred on June 10, 2022. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian A. Cardoza, with assistance from other legal and law enforcement professionals.
The conviction was the result of a collaborative effort between the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The Commonwealth’s Attorney expressed gratitude for the partnership and the dedication of the police detectives involved in the case.
Antoine Fox was described as a hard-working individual, and the conviction brings some measure of justice to his family. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office extended condolences to Fox’s family and friends.
Here’s the full press release:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
PRESS RELEASE
On the evening of October 9, 2023, in the Circuit Court of the City of Fredericksburg, a jury found Ahmad Elijah Haigler guilty of the murder of Antoine Fox. Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary D. Godman led the prosecution team that included Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian A. Cardoza, and Fredericksburg Police Detectives Corey L. Dobson and Melanie S. Boyle.
The jury’s guilty verdict was a hard-earned outcome. Mr. Fox was murdered on June 10, 2022. Law enforcement successfully investigated the case and presented the evidence to the jury for a successful conviction. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is grateful for our partnership with the Fredericksburg Police Department and their continued efforts to ensure the safety of the community. We are thankful for the dedication of Detectives Dobson and Boyle in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.
On behalf of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Antoine Fox. Mr. Fox was a hard-working individual who was taken from this world too soon. We hope this conviction brings some measure of justice to Mr. Fox and his family.
Thank you to everyone who played a role in the successful prosecution of Antoine Fox. I also want to thank the jury for their service.