Cigarette Thief Arrested with Drugs in Stafford

A 36-year-old Richmond man was arrested after a series of thefts involving cartons of cigarettes from multiple convenience stores. The suspect was caught following a traffic stop where deputies discovered a white powdery substance on lottery tickets in his possession, leading to additional charges of drug possession. He was also found to be driving with a revoked license and is currently held without bond.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman from District Heights, Md., was arrested for shoplifting at a Target store. She attempted to leave with concealed items and initially provided a false name to law enforcement. She is being held on a secured bond.

Additionally, two fraud cases were reported involving unauthorized credit card activities in Stafford County. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Brandice Street, 10/9 12:27 p.m. Deputy A. M. Pitts handled a fraud complaint. The victim reported that an unknown individual opened an unauthorized credit card in their name.

Oak Drive, 10/9 4:30 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that an unknown individual made several fraudulent charges on their credit card in the Richmond area. The investigation is on-going. LARCENY

7-11, 1947 Richmond Highway, 10/9 7:48 a.m. Deputy C. S. Harding responded to the business for a report of a subject who just fled after stealing two cartons of cigarettes. As Deputy Harding was investigating the incident, he was able to confirm that this was the same suspect who had stolen cartons of cigarettes recently from another 7-11 and a Wawa. First Sergeant J. D. Floriendo, through extensive investigative efforts, was able to develop a suspect vehicle description for the offender. A short time later, Deputy E. L. Jones located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was detained and identified as Jesse Hardy, 36, of Richmond. During the investigation, two lottery tickets were found on the subject, both of which contained a white powdery substance consistent with controlled substances. Hardy was arrested and charged for the larceny offenses at both 7-11 stores and the Wawa store. Additionally, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Hardy was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 10/9 7:40 p.m. Deputy B. E. Vaughn responded to the business for a larceny report. Loss prevention intercepted a female who had concealed several items in a bag and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise. When Deputy Vaughn arrived on scene, the female initially gave him a false name. Through further investigation, Deputy Vaughn was able to identify the female as Amanda Stewart, 26, from District Heights, Maryland. Stewart was arrested and charged with shoplifting and providing false identification to avoid arrest. Stewart was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Get exclusive access today to the stories everyone will be talking about tomorrow.

Form a deeper connection to your community: Become a member today.