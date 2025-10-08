Rehm returns to Fredericksburg school board to fill vacant Ward 3 seat

Elizabeth Rehm is returning to the Fredericksburg City Public Schools board after being unanimously appointed to fill the Ward 3 seat vacated by Jennifer Boyd. The appointment was made during the board’s meeting on October 6, and Rehm will serve through the end of 2025.

Rehm brings more than nine years of experience, having previously served on the board from 2012 to 2021. Her return offers stability and familiarity during a time of continued growth for the school division, officials said.

“Elizabeth Rehm has a long and respected history of service to Fredericksburg City Public Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Marci Catlett, noting her understanding of board responsibilities and dedication to public education.

Rehm expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve again, saying she’s eager to support the work already in motion to benefit Fredericksburg’s students and families. The Ward 3 seat will be up for election in November 2025.

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