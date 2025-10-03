First Friday kicks off fall fun with Scarecrow Fest in downtown Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Downtown Fredericksburg is full of fall spirit as Scarecrow Fest returns now through October 31. The annual event transforms the city into a festive, family-friendly destination with creative displays, activities, and Halloween-themed events.

The Scarecrow Contest is already underway, featuring more than 30 handmade scarecrows on display outside local businesses and organizations. Visitors can pick up a map from participating spots or download one online, then vote for their favorite display through the end of the month.

Tonight’s First Friday celebration will include the Scarecrow Fall Fest from 5 to 8 p.m., with games, contests, and family activities downtown. Other upcoming events include the Canal Quarter Walking Cat Tour and a free outdoor screening of “Hocus Pocus” on October 11, Park After Dark on October 24, and a full day of Halloween fun on October 25.

All activities are free, supported by local organizations including the Rappahannock Rotary Club, Fredericksburg Main Street, and the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department.