Police blotter: Student with knife threatens peers on school bus

An incident occurred at Stafford Middle School on October 1, 2025, when a student made verbal threats and displayed a knife while on the school bus, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.

Deputy R.L. Beasley, who was performing his School Resource Officer duties, was informed of the situation. With the assistance of school staff, the knife was confiscated, and the student was charged with weapon possession on school property and threats to kill, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.

The student was subsequently transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

In another incident, a woman was caught shoplifting at Target on South Gateway Drive. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to the call and recovered over $130 worth of items from the suspect’s handbag. She was issued a summons for shoplifting.

Additionally, an assault was reported on White Oak Road. Deputy T.W. Jenkins responded to a domestic disturbance where a girlfriend assaulted her boyfriend during an argument. She was charged with assault and battery and released on personal recognizance.

Here’s the full press release: