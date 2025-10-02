Police blotter: Student with knife threatens peers on school bus

An incident occurred at Stafford Middle School on October 1, 2025, when a student made verbal threats and displayed a knife while on the school bus, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.
Deputy R.L. Beasley, who was performing his School Resource Officer duties, was informed of the situation. With the assistance of school staff, the knife was confiscated, and the student was charged with weapon possession on school property and threats to kill, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.
The student was subsequently transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
In another incident, a woman was caught shoplifting at Target on South Gateway Drive. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to the call and recovered over $130 worth of items from the suspect’s handbag. She was issued a summons for shoplifting.
Additionally, an assault was reported on White Oak Road. Deputy T.W. Jenkins responded to a domestic disturbance where a girlfriend assaulted her boyfriend during an argument. She was charged with assault and battery and released on personal recognizance.
Here’s the full press release:
ASSAULT
White Oak Road, 10/1, 8:23 p.m. Deputy T.W. Jenkins responded to a disturbance. A boyfriend and girlfriend were having an argument over “typical relationship stuff.” The argument escalated when the girlfriend assaulted the boyfriend. She was charged with assault and battery and released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.
LARCENY
Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 10/1, 6:59 p.m. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to a larceny. Staff advised a female suspect was observed concealing items in her handbag. Over $130 worth of items were recovered and the suspect was issued a summons for shoplifting.
THREATS
Stafford Middle School, 101 Spartan Drive, 10/1, 10:30 a.m. Deputy R.L. Beasley was conducting his SRO duties when he was informed of a threat report. Two students advised another student made verbal threats while on the bus. The student would also display a knife. With the help of school staff, the knife was seized. Criminal complaints for weapon possession on school property and threats to kill were obtained. The student was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.