Christy Maupin Named Chair of Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Christy Maupin of Westmoreland County has been named Chair of Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Board of Trustees, succeeding David Ross. Dr. Janet Brown-Page of Stafford County will serve as Vice Chair.

In the past 27 years, Christy Maupin has resided in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, ultimately setting in Colonial Beach in Westmoreland County. She is well acquainted with the region the library system serves. Before retiring, Ms. Maupin gained 30 years of experience as a technical writer and editor, as well as serving as an instructional developer for adult learners.

Dr. Janet L. S. Brown-Page is a credentialed professional coach and former mental health therapist with Fairfax County. Dr. Brown-Page is a retired senior manager with the federal government and currently leads a private counseling firm offering mediation, individual and family coaching, and reunification services. She lives in Stafford County.

“I’m grateful to David Ross for his leadership as Chair this past year, and I’m excited to continue working alongside such dedicated and thoughtful leaders. Ms. Maupin and Dr. Brown-Page have consistently shown how deeply they care about Central Rappahannock Regional Library and the communities it serves,” remarked Executive Director Rebecca Purdy.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Board of Trustees consists of 7 members, who are appointed by their jurisdictions: Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Westmoreland. The current members of the Rappahannock Regional Library Board are:

Chair: Christy Maupin, Westmoreland County

Vice Chair: Dr. Janet L.S. Brown-Page, Stafford County

Kerry Devine, Fredericksburg City

Cheryl Miller, Fredericksburg City

Lori Hayes, Spotsylvania County

David Ross, Spotsylvania County

Dr. Pamela Yeung, Stafford County

Library Board of Trustees members represent their jurisdictions, donating their time as advocates for the public. Trustees work closely with the Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director to determine library policy, adopt budgets, and support library legislation on a state and national level. Trustees also promote the library’s services, classes, and events in their interactions with the community. The full list of the Board of Trustees can be found at librarypoint.org/board-of-trustees.