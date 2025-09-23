Fredericksburg Names Jennifer Casarotti as New Parks, Recreation and Events Director

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The City of Fredericksburg is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Casarotti as the new Director of Parks, Recreation, and Events (FPRE). Casarotti brings over 20 years of diverse experience in parks and recreation leadership at both the local and federal levels.

As Parks, Recreation, and Events Director, Casarotti oversees the City’s parks, facilities, programs, and community events. She leads strategic planning, budgeting, and capital projects while guiding staff to provide high-quality, inclusive recreational services that enrich community life in Fredericksburg.

Casarotti began her career with Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation before joining the United States Marine Corps, where she oversaw commercial recreation programs at installations worldwide as part of Headquarters Marine Corps. In that role, she managed a wide array of programs representing more than $78 million in operations. She developed business and strategic plans, oversaw construction projects, analyzed profit and loss statements, and worked to strengthen local installation programs, ensuring they had the necessary resources to succeed. Casarotti also represented the Marine Corps at the Department of Defense level, advocating for the needs of installations across the globe.

She returned to Fredericksburg to serve as Superintendent of Leisure Services, where she focused on strengthening programs, building partnerships, and enhancing services for city residents. She later advanced to the role of Assistant Director before being named Director. Casarotti beat out dozens of qualified applicants and advanced to the final round of interviews, ultimately leading to the selection of six top external candidates for the top job.

In making this appointment, City Manager Tim Baroody stated, “City Council has supported boosting Parks funding by over 50% since 2019, knowing the important role our parks system plays in community health and wellbeing. In endorsing the Parks Master Plan in 2021, the Council has asked staff to lean forward in enhanced programming, tackle deferred maintenance, and strive for best practices in park operations. I am very confident that Jenny can continue the City’s momentum on all fronts.”

Casarotti holds a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management with minors in Business and Law from Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration from Grantham University. She has also completed the Strategic Business Leadership Program at the UNC School of Business. She is a Certified Parks and Recreation Executive, a Certified Program Planner, and an Aquatic Facility Operator.

“Recreation has always been a part of my life, and I know firsthand the positive impact our work can have on individuals, families, and communities,” said Casarotti. “We create spaces, programs, and memories that last a lifetime and shape communities. For me, it’s not just a job – it’s a calling.”

In her free time, Casarotti enjoys recreational activities with her family and beloved dogs. She is eager to continue building high-quality programs and experiences that strengthen the community and enrich the lives of Fredericksburg residents.

For more information on the City of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation, and Events Department, please visit FXBGParks.com.