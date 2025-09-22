Barricade in Garrison Woods Ends with Arrest of Wanted Woman, Second Man Detained

NORTH STAFFORD, Va. – A standoff in the Garrison Woods subdivision ended late Friday night with the arrest of a wanted woman and a second man who was also wanted out of Fairfax County.

Deputies spotted a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen of a home during a routine foot patrol around 10:42 p.m. When deputies tried to make contact, she allegedly turned off the lights and ignored commands to surrender. Three men inside complied and exited, but the woman continued to shout obscenities at law enforcement.

Deputies deployed pepperballs into the home, prompting the woman to come out and surrender. She was taken into custody on her existing charges and also charged with obstruction of justice. A second man wanted out of Fairfax was also served on his warrant.

Here’s the full press release:

Garrison Woods Barricade:

A non-compliant wanted suspect was spotted and eventually detained after a standoff Friday night.

On September 19th, at approximately 10:42 p.m., Deputy T.G. Croson and Deputy S.A. Edwards were conducting a foot patrol in the Garrison Woods Subdivision. While doing so, deputies observed a wanted suspect in the kitchen of a residence. The suspect, Nathaly Palacios Medina, 33, was wanted for three counts of using obscene language by phone and falsely summoning law enforcement. Having physically seen Palacios, deputies attempted to make contact at the front door. Shortly after making their presence known all the lights of the residence suddenly went out and deputies observed Palacios creeping up the staircase. Additional deputies would respond as the situation became a standoff.

Deputies began making announcements over the PA system for the occupants to exit. While three males complied, one of which was wanted out of Fairfax, Palacios still did not comply. Instead, Palacios would yell obscenities towards deputies. Pepperballs were subsequently deployed into the residence. Shortly after their deployment, Palacios would exit the pepper palace and was detained without further incident.

Palacios was served on her outstanding warrants and additionally charged with obstruction of justice. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $6,000 secured bond. The male that was wanted out of Fairfax was served on his outstanding warrant and was released by the magistrate on personal

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