Doug Ollivant Just Jumped Into the VA-7 Race Against Tara Durant

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. – We just heard from retired Army Lt. Col. Doug Ollivant—he’s officially in the race for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District. That means he’ll face State Sen. Tara Durant in the 2026 Republican primary, with the winner taking on Democrat Rep. Eugene Vindman in November.

Ollivant, who lives in Culpeper County, says his campaign will focus on cutting government spending, strengthening the military, securing the border, and supporting families. He’s a father of seven, a grandfather of two, and a veteran of two combat tours in Iraq.

The folks from Ollivant’s campaign say he’s ready to bring a “common-sense approach” to Washington, drawing on his experience serving at the National Security Council, teaching at West Point, and leading an international consulting firm.

Virignia’s 7th Congressional District includes eastern Prince William County, Stafford, Fredericksburg City, Spotsylvania, King George, and Caroline counties.

Here’s the full press release:

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Doug Ollivant Announces Campaign for VA’s 7th Congressional District

Vows to Restore Fiscal Responsibility, Strengthen National Security, and Protect Virginia Families Culpeper County, VA — Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Doug Ollivant, a combat

veteran, national security expert, and business leader, officially announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the United States Congress in Virginia’s 7th Congressional district today. A husband, father of seven, and grandfather of two, Ollivant says he is ready to bring a results-driven, common-sense approach to Washington to confront rising costs, economic uncertainty, and threats to both public safety and national security facing the United States and Virginia’s families. “Virginia needs leaders who understand service, integrity, and the value of every taxpayer dollar,” said Ollivant. “In Congress, I will fight to restore fiscal responsibility, rebuild American industry, and strengthen national security—while defending the values that make our rural communities and fast-growing suburbs strong.” Ollivant’s distinguished career includes two combat tours in Iraq, advising coalition forces in Afghanistan, teaching at West Point, and serving as Director for Iraq at the National Security Council. Today he leads a global consulting firm that works to combat corruption and promote U.S. businesses in some of the world’s most challenging regions. He is a recognized national security expert and is a frequent voice on national television. Key priorities for this campaign include: Lowering Taxes and Cutting Wasteful Spending: Promoting a leaner, more efficient government that works for taxpayers. Peace Through Strength: Ensuring America’s military remains the strongest in the world to deter adversaries and protect our freedoms. Food as a Keystone to Health: Increasing access to healthy and wholesome foods that promote wellness, are minimally processed, and are grown locally when possible. Promote consumer labeling for processed and imported foods to enable families to make healthier choices. Securing the border and stopping fentanyl and other illegal drugs and ingredients: Treating illegal immigration and drug trafficking as national security threats. Pro Family, Pro Worker, Pro Business: Expanding economic opportunity, protecting parental rights, promoting skilled trades, reform permitting for smarter economic growth. Supporting Law Enforcement: Backing and properly resourcing the men and women who keep our communities safe. Protecting Girls in Sports and Spaces: Safeguarding fairness, privacy, and safety. As the father of two daughters, Doug understands the importance of this issue. Doug holds advanced degrees from Wheaton College, James Madison University, and Indiana University. He and his wife, Sabrina, live on the banks of the Rappahannock River in Culpeper County with their rescue dog and chickens. “This campaign is about building a stronger, safer, healthier, and more affordable America for the next generation,” Ollivant added, “I’ve served my country in uniform and in combat and now I’m ready to serve Virginia families in Congress.” For more information on Doug Ollivant’s campaign visit DougForVirginia.com

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