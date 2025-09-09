Drone Tracks Break-In Suspect in Stafford; Child Porn Arrest in Spotsy; Manassas Police Seek Wanted Man

A Stafford man who tried to break into a neighbor’s house twice was caught after running into the woods—thanks to a police drone. Deputies say 33-year-old Joseph Heieck tried to force entry into a home on Oak Grove Lane late on Sept. 8, left, and then returned to try again. He fled the scene but was tracked by aerial surveillance. Heieck was arrested on multiple charges including Attempted Breaking and Entering and Public Intoxication.

In Spotsylvania, a Child Pornography investigation led to the arrest of 72-year-old Dennis Buchanan. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to Buchanan’s home on Thurston Lane, where they seized electronic devices. He was charged with three felonies related to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. The investigation is ongoing.

In Manassas, police are asking for the public’s help to locate Robert L. Osbourne, who is wanted for Failure to Appear on multiple charges, including Petit Larceny, Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance, Larceny of Vehicle Parts, and False ID to Law Enforcement. Crime Solvers is offering up to $1,000 for tips that lead to his arrest.

Here’s the full Stafford press release:

Drone Locates Breaking and Entering Suspect:

Attempting to flee from Stafford deputies is pointless, especially with an eye in the sky. An intoxicated 33-year-old Stafford man discovered this after attempting to break into a residence. On September 8th, at approximately 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to Oak Grove Lane for a breaking and entering in progress. It was advised a male was trying to force his way into the residence using the back door. Deputy W.E. Trainor made contact with the occupants to discover what occurred as additional deputies began to establish a perimeter. The occupants advised a neighbor came to their property unannounced and began attempting to enter the residence. One of the occupants confronted the suspect and demanded he leave. The suspect would comply but advised that he would be back. This Terminator-like threat was fulfilled moments later when he attempted to gain entry again. The suspect would flee prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies on the perimeter would observe the suspect on Kingsland Drive. The suspect fled into the nearby woods in hopes of evading deputies. Unfortunately for him, deputies had a drone in the air, which kept a close eye on the suspect. Deputies were able to surround the suspect and he eventually surrendered. The suspect was identified as Joseph Heieck. Heieck had signs of intoxication and made several racial remarks towards deputies. He was charged with attempted breaking and entering, public intoxication, obstruction of justice, and using abusive language. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Here’s the full Spotsylvania press release:

News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Major Delbert Myrick Child Pornography Case Leads to An Arrest

On September 8, 2025, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit members received an online cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an online account where images of child sexual abuse were being uploaded, stored, and the potential sharing of these images. After conducting an investigation and reviewing the items that were reported, a search warrant was obtained on the residence of Dennis Buchanan, 9200 block of Thurston Lane, Spotsylvania County. Multiple electric devices were seized during the search warrant. Dennis Buchanan (72) of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged with two counts of 18.2-374.1:1(A) Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography, and one count of 18.2-374.1:1. (C). Currently the investigation is ongoing. Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Virginia State Police Taskforce (NOVA-DC ICAC), a national network of law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that helps state and local agencies respond to online child exploitation. If you believe a child is being abused, please contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at the numbers below, the Spotsylvania County Department of Social Services at 540-507-7898, Virginia CPS State Hotline at (804) 786-8536/Out-of-state: (800) 552-7096, or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) https://report.cybertip.org or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822

Online: www.p3tips.com or www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org

P3tips App: from Android or Google store

Here’s the full Manassas press release:

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE

MCPD Officers attempted to serve warrants on Robert L. Osbourne for Failure to Appear (FTA) for Petit Larceny, Possession Schedule I/II, Petit Larceny Vehicle Parts, and False ID to Law Enforcement Officer, but were unable to locate the subject. If you locate this person, please contact Officer Bercian at (703) 257-8135 or [email protected] The Manassas City Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Submit a tip online at https://manassascrimesolvers.org/ or call the confidential 24-hour tip line at (703) 330-0330.

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