Fatal Crash on I-95 Near Quantico Now Under State Police Investigation

QUANTICO, Va. – The Virginia State Police just confirmed to Potomac Local News that a crash early Saturday morning on I-95 near Quantico claimed one life and is now under active investigation.

The crash happened around 1:18 a.m. on August 16 in the northbound lanes at mile marker 148.9 in Prince William County. While Stafford County deputies initially responded to the scene, the investigation has since been turned over to state police.

“The crash is currently under investigation by Virginia State Police,” a spokesperson told Potomac Local News. “As this is an open investigation, this is all the information I can share at this time.”

Earlier in the day, the incident shut down all northbound lanes near Marine Corps Base Quantico, backing up traffic for miles.