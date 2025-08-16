Crash Closes I-95 North Near Quantico—Expect Major Delays

QUANTICO, Va. – The folks at the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office just told Potomac Local News they’re investigating a serious crash that’s shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 148, right by Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Even though the crash happened in Prince William County, Stafford deputies are handling the scene. VDOT says traffic is backed up for about 3 miles, with vehicles being detoured off the interstate at Exit 148.

The northbound entrance ramp is also closed. No word yet on injuries or how long the closure will last—but deputies say it’s an active investigation and more updates are coming.