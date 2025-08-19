Hallucinating Highway Assault and Chick-Fil-A Hit-and-Run Top Stafford Sheriff’s Report

A Richmond man hallucinating on Interstate 95 bit a deputy after running into traffic late Friday night, police said. The suspect, 30-year-old Adrian Chiodo, admitted to taking multiple drugs and mistook a deputy for someone wearing “a rubber deer mask,” they add. He was charged with Assault on Law Enforcement, Public Intoxication, and several other offenses and held on a $5,000 bond.

Also this past weekend, a woman rear-ended a car multiple times in the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru and later turned herself in. She’s now charged with Hit and Run and Assault and Battery.

Two men were arrested for DUI, one found behind the wheel after buying more beer at White Oak Mart, and another near a trail of Modelo cans on Willow Lane.

In a string of Larceny reports, unlocked vehicles on Basalt Drive and Armor Court were targeted, and Walmart shoplifters were caught skipping scanning items. One driver was also stopped for displaying a stolen license plate.

Other incidents include Public Intoxication on Liberty Knolls Drive, a Trespass arrest at Wawa, and a Traffic Offense involving a Bluetooth speaker thrown at a moving vehicle.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 18, 2025 White Oak Mart & Deli, 1175 White Oak Road, 8/15, 5:56 p.m. Deputy S.C. Steinway responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised a male, who looked under the influence, just walked out of the store with a six pack and into the driver’s seat of a Ford. Deputy Steinway made contact with the driver, who admitted to consuming beer prior to arriving at the business to acquire more beer. After field sobriety tests, he was charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Willow Lane, 8/16, 12:17 a.m. Deputy H.R. Perkins was on scene of a noise complaint when she observed a driver within a running vehicle. While approaching the vehicle, she would notice a breadcrumb trail of Modelo cans leading to the driver. The driver had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming six beers. After field sobriety tests, he was charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. HIT AND RUN

Chick-Fil-A, 1094 International Parkway, 8/16, 10:10 a.m. Deputy A.E. Epps responded to a hit and run. While in the drive-thru for the lord’s chicken, the victim’s vehicle was rear ended multiple times. The suspect vehicle would flee, but not before cameras captured the incident. Later, Deputy Epps was informed the suspect driver was at the Sheriff’s Office to turn herself in. She was charged with hit and run, as well as, assault and battery. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond. ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

I-95 Northbound near Mile Marker 136, 8/16, 11:15 p.m. A deputy responded to reports of a pedestrian in the roadway. The deputy located the man, later identified as Adrian Chiodo, 30, who appeared to be under the influence. When asked to move to the shoulder, Chiodo ran into traffic. The deputy performed a takedown and, during the arrest, Chiodo bit the deputy’s foot. Chiodo admitted to consuming multiple drugs and hallucinating. He was charged with assault on law enforcement, public intoxication, fleeing, obstruction of justice, and unauthorized use of a highway. He was held on a $5,000 secured bond. LARCENY

Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 8/15, 2:23 p.m. Sergeant M.E. McCann responded to a larceny. Staff advised a woman took advantage of the self-check-out line to skip scan items. The unpaid for items were recovered and the suspect was issued a summons for shoplifting. Basalt Drive, 8/16, 5:50 a.m. Deputy C.A. Sharp responded to a larceny. The victim advised his vehicle was unlawfully entered and his wallet was stolen. Armor Court, 8/16, 6:27 a.m. Deputy J.H. Helbling responded to a larceny. The victim also advised his vehicle was unlawfully entered and his wallet was stolen. Ricos Tacos Moya, 60 Susa Drive, 8/16, 6:21 p.m. Deputies observed a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate. They would make contact with the driver, who advised he didn’t steal the license plate, but he only “took it.” Deputies explained taking without permission is in fact stealing when they detained the suspect. The suspect was charged with larceny, driving without insurance, having no registration, and displaying a stolen license plate. He was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance. Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 8/16, 4:38 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates responded to a larceny. Just like the first larceny, a woman was observed skip scanning items at the self-check-out line. The unpaid for items were recovered and the suspect was issued a summons for shoplifting. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Liberty Knolls Drive, 8/15, 9:36 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to a suspicious person report. The caller advised an unknown female was on her property. Deputy Sullivan made contact with the female and discovered signs of intoxication. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. TRAFFIC OFFENSE

Mine Road, 8/15, 8:17 p.m. Deputy E.L. Shelton responded to a disturbance. The victim advised a male wearing an orange shirt and turquoise bag was walking in the roadway. The turquoise traverser would throw an item at her vehicle as she passed him. This item was later discovered to be a Bluetooth speaker. Deputy Shelton located the suspect and charged him with throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail pending his ability to participate in a bond hearing. TRESPASS

Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 8/14, 11:45 p.m. Deputy A.J. Charoenthep responded to a suspicious person call. Ultimately, the male involved was formally trespassed and left the property. Less than four hours later, staff advised the male had returned. Deputy Charoenthep located the suspect about 15 feet from were he was trespassed earlier and he was detained. The suspect was charged with trespassing and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

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