Someone Tried to Break Into This Woodbridge Bank—Through the Roof

LAKE RIDGE, Va. – Prince William County Police say they’re investigating an unusual break-in attempt at a bank on Hedges Run Drive.

Officers were called to the M&T Bank in Lake Ridge on Wednesday morning after someone discovered a large hole had been cut into the building’s roof. Police say the attempted burglary likely happened sometime between August 10 and 14.

Thankfully, no one actually got inside the bank, and nothing was stolen.

Here’s the full press release:

Attempted Commercial Burglary – On August 14 at 9:47AM, officers responded to the M&T Bank located at 12451 Hedges Run Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an attempted burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between August 10 and 14, a large hole was cut into the roof area of the building. No entry appeared to have been made into the bank, and no property or money was reported missing.

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