Heads up: Road work and lane closures this week in Stafford, Spotsy, and Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The folks at VDOT just shared the latest weekly roadwork alerts for our area, and here’s what drivers need to know from Aug. 17–23, 2025.

On I-95, expect overnight lane closures in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties for paving and bridge inspections—from Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 130 (Route 3), plus between Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 148 (Quantico). Police will be directing traffic during mobile paving operations in some zones.

In Spotsylvania County, local drivers will see lane closures on Route 3, Route 208, Route 610, and Harrison Road for pavement marking, signal work, and widening projects. Harrison Road will have a full overnight closure from Tuesday through Thursday—detours will be in place.

Fredericksburg drivers should watch for night work on Route 1 and Route 2, plus daytime lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue for ongoing intersection upgrades.

In Stafford County, expect lane closures and paving work on Route 1, Route 17 Business, Barrett Heights Road, Onville Road, and others. Multiple neighborhood streets will also be marked or repaved—so keep an eye out for flaggers and alternating traffic.

Major improvement projects are also underway in Spotsylvania, including widening Route 1 at Exit 126, upgrades to Mudd Tavern Road, and a full overhaul of Harrison Road. All are expected to wrap up in the next couple of years.

Here’s the full press release:

Fredericksburg Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Charles Street and Fall Hill Avenue. Construction for intersection improvement project. Route 2 (Dixon Street)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Single lane closure between Beulah Salisbury Drive and Church Street for geotechnical work for a future project. Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Right turn lane closure at the Route 1 intersection for intersection improvement work. Stafford County Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Left lane closure near Twin Brook Lane and Carnaby Street for guardrail repairs. Route 17 Business

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Lendall Lane and Solomon Drive for traffic signal work. Route 601 (Hollywood Farm Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking between Caisson Road and Route 3 (Kings Highway). Flaggers will alternate traffic. Route 624 (Barrett Heights Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Milling and paving with alternating lane closures between Garrisonville Road and Onville Road. Route 641 (Onville Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Milling and paving with flagging between Aquia Creek bridge and Garrisonville Road. Route 2176 (Stableside Lane)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking between Hollywood Farm Road and Gateway Drive. Affirmed Drive

Monday – Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for paving. Greenspring Drive

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Milling and paving with flagging between end of state maintenance and Route 684 (Mine Road). Salisbury Drive

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Milling and paving with flagging between Route 679 (Greenspring Drive) and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road). Spotsylvania County Interstate 95 (Exit 118 to Exit 126)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closures for bridge inspections at: Matta River at mile marker 117

Massaponax Church Road overpass at mm 123-124

Spotsylvania Parkway overpass at mm 124-125 Interstate 95 Northbound (Exit 126 to Exit 130)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. and Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures for paving (mm 125-128). Interstate 95 Southbound (Exit 130 to Exit 126)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for paving (mm 128-125). Route 3 (Plank Road) Westbound

Sunday – Tuesday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Elys Ford Road and Wilderness Road for pavement marking. Route 3 (Plank Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures at Chancellor Center and Gordon Road intersections for signal work. Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures at Brittany Commons Blvd. and Breckenridge Drive for signal work. Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way alternating traffic with flaggers between Harrison Road and Gordon Road for widening project. Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way alternating traffic between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road.

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Full overnight closure with detour via Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures at Route 674 (Chancellor Road) for signal work. Riverbend Area (Various Roads)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way alternating traffic for pavement marking on: East/West River Bend Road

Cedar Hill Drive

Aurora Lane

Horizon View Court Eagle Drive

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking between Route 17 and Lee Hill School Drive. Lee Hill School Drive

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking between Germanna Point Drive and Old Dominion Parkway. Old Dominion Parkway

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking between Route 17 and Lee Hill School Drive. Major Projects I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Widening Route 1 to six lanes, adding dual left turn lanes to I-95, and building noise barriers. Completion: Sept. 2027. Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Four lanes now open between I-95 and Route 1. New secondary road still under construction. Final work ongoing. Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Widening to four lanes between Gordon and Old Plank Road. Sidewalks, turn lanes, and signals being added. Completion: late summer 2026.

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