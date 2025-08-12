Three Days of Debate Before a Three-Month Wait

Dear Editor,

The recent selection of George Stewart as the Democratic nominee for Gainesville District Supervisor came amid a deeply emotional moment for our community. The seat was vacated following the death of Supervisor Bob Weir on Sunday, July 20, 2025, after his battle with metastatic colon cancer. While I appreciate the efforts to move swiftly toward a replacement, the compressed timeline for the Democratic caucus raises legitimate concerns about voter engagement.

The only opportunity for constituents to hear directly from both Democratic candidates—George Stewart and Jack Tiwari—came in the form of a virtual candidates forum held Thursday, August 7, just three days before the caucus on Sunday, August 10. That was simply not enough time for voters to thoughtfully evaluate and compare the candidates’ platforms on growth, housing, and data-center development.

This short timeline is especially puzzling because the special general election will not take place until Tuesday, November 4, 2025—a full 84 days from now. With nearly three months between today and Election Day, there was ample opportunity to hold the caucus later and give voters more time to hear from candidates through forums, debates, and community events.

In a district where decisions on development and environmental stewardship are critical, holding the forum virtually, so close to voting, inadvertently disadvantaged many potential participants—especially those unfamiliar with Zoom or without the time to attend on such short notice.

While I respect the results—George Stewart prevailed by just four votes—the margin underscores the importance of giving voters ample opportunity to engage with the candidates. In future caucuses or primaries, I urge the Democratic Committee to schedule forums earlier in the campaign timeline and use both virtual and in-person formats to ensure broader access. This approach not only fosters a more informed electorate but also honors the memory of public figures like Bob Weir by upholding transparent, inclusive democratic practices.

Sincerely,

Marianne Clarke

Haymarket, VA

Editor’s Note: After a two-year pause, Potomac Local News is once again accepting letters to the editor. We invite submissions on matters of local interest and public concern. Email your letter to [email protected].