New Specialty Center Prepares the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs, Analysts, and Cybersecurity Experts

STAFFORD, Va. – The folks at Stafford County Public Schools just told Potomac Local News they’re opening a new Business and IT Center at Colonial Forge High School—and more than 130 students are already signed up.

This specialty program is all about getting teens ready for the jobs of tomorrow, with pathways in Business Administration, Business IT, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Entrepreneurship. Students will learn from industry-recognized curriculum, earn certifications, and tackle real-world projects—all while connecting with local business leaders.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith says the center will give students “a valuable competitive edge” whether they head to college, the military, or straight into a career. It’s the fourth specialty center in the county, joining programs focused on healthcare, engineering, and public service, with more planned in the future.

Here’s the full press release:

New Specialty Center Prepares the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs, Analysts, and Cybersecurity Experts STAFFORD, VA – Stafford County Public Schools is proud to announce the launch of its newest high school specialty program: the Business and IT Center housed at Colonial Forge High School. Designed to equip students with the skills, experience, and mindset to thrive in tomorrow’s economy. More than 130 students are enrolled in the Business and IT Center’s five dynamic pathways: Business Administration Business IT Cybersecurity Data Analytics Entrepreneurship Led by Center Coordinator Devon HeHolt, the program offers students access to cutting-edge curriculum, industry-recognized certifications, and project-based learning experiences that mirror the pace and complexity of today’s business and tech sectors. Students will also build professional skills and connections through partnerships with local businesses and community leaders. The Business and IT Center reflects Stafford Schools’ commitment to ensuring meaningful post-secondary outcomes and expanding opportunities for every student. Each Specialty Center is developed in close partnership with the local business community to align programs with real-world demands. These centers address both local and regional workforce needs while equipping students with the skills and experiences necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. “Our students are innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders in the making,” said Dr. Daniel W. Smith, Superintendent. “The Business and IT Center is designed to fuel that potential and prepare them for what’s next whether that’s college, career, military, or launching their own business. By bridging classroom learning with in-demand career paths, students gain a valuable competitive edge and the confidence to step readily into the future.” With the addition of the Business and IT Center, Stafford Schools is now home to four specialty centers: the Community Health and Medical Professions (CHAMP) Center at Brooke Point HS, the Engineering Professions and Industries of Construction (EPIC) Center at Stafford HS, and the Leadership, Education, and Public Service (LEAPS) Center at Mountain View HS. Future centers are planned for North Stafford HS and High School 6. For more information about Stafford Schools’ Specialty Centers visit https://www.staffordschools.net/futures.

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