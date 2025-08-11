Fredericksburg Man Found Guilty in 2024 Shooting; Sentencing Set for October

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office states a jury has found Shawn O’Neal Parker guilty in a 2024 shooting that left one man severely and permanently injured.

Jurors convicted Parker on July 30 of aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the crime. Days later, a judge also found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Parker shot David Franklin Greenhow III in Fredericksburg on October 28, 2024.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephen R. Eubank prosecuted the case and thanked both civilian witnesses and the Fredericksburg Police Department for helping secure the convictions.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 10, 2025, in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Here’s the full press release:

On July 30, 2025, a jury convened in the Circuit Court of the City of Fredericksburg found Shawn O’Neal Parker guilty of aggravated malicious wounding of David Franklin Greenhow, III, and use of a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding. On Friday, August 8, 2025 a judge of the Circuit Court of the City of Fredericksburg found Parker guilty of felon in possession of a firearm based on the same evidence and circumstances. Parker committed the shooting and firearm felonies in the City of Fredericksburg, Virginia on October 28, 2024. Fredericksburg Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephen R. Eubank served as the prosecutor on the case and presented the Commonwealth’s case to the jury on July 30, 2025. On behalf of the Office of the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mr. Eubank and I extend our deepest sympathies to David Greenhow, the shooting victim. Mr. Greenhow was severely and permanently injured. No prosecution can take away these horrible circumstances. The Office of the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney wishes to thank the City of Fredericksburg Police Department, and the Fredericksburg Victim Witness Unit for their tremendous hard work and professionalism seeking justice for the victim and assisting us with presenting the critical input from the civilian witnesses. The Parker case is an important reminder that obtaining justice for victims of violent crime and keeping Virginia safe requires that both civilians and law enforcement work together to prove what happened. Sentencing has been set for October 10, 2025, in the Circuit Court of the City of Fredericksburg.

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