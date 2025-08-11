Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Nokesville Leads to Reckless Driving Charge

Update 11:30 a.m. August 12, 2025 – A 28-year-old man from Bealeton died Monday after his motorcycle collided head-on with a Jeep in Nokesville.

Police said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at Aden Road and Parkgate Drive. Investigators believe the driver of a Mazda minivan turned left in front of the motorcyclist, forcing him across the center line and into the path of an oncoming Jeep Wrangler. The impact sent both vehicles off the road.

The Jeep’s driver, a 43-year-old woman, and her 15-year-old passenger, both from Nokesville, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Mazda’s driver, 18-year-old Luke Alexander Altman of Fairfax, was not hurt but is charged with reckless driving – fail to yield the right of way. He was released on a summons.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Austin Matthew Dungan, 28. Crash investigators are seeking witnesses.

Here’s the full press release:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 11 at 5:15PM, officers responded to the area of Aden Rd and Parkgate Dr in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2012 Mazda 5 proceeded to make a left turn from southbound Parkgate Dr onto eastbound Aden Rd. In doing so, the driver turned into the path of a 2015 Honda CRF250L motorcycle traveling east on Aden Rd, causing the motorcycle operator to cross the center line of the roadway into the path of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler traveling the opposite direction on Aden Rd. The motorcycle struck the Jeep head on before both vehicles left the roadway. The motorcycle operator was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver and a juvenile passenger in the Jeep were also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Mazda were uninjured and remained at the scene. Following the investigation, the driver of the 2012 Mazda 5, identified as an 18-year-old man, was charged. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. Charged on August 11: [No photo available] Luke Alexander ALTMAN, 18, of Fairfax (Driver of the 2012 Mazda 5) Charged with reckless driving – fail to yield the right of way Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Summons Identified:

The deceased operator of the 2015 Honda CRF250L was identified as Austin Matthew DUNGAN, 28, of Bealeton

The injured driver of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler was identified as a 43-year-old woman of Nokesville

The injured passenger in the 2020 Jeep Wrangler was identified as a 15-year-old female juvenile of Nokesville

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Original post – Police are warning drivers to avoid Aden Road between Parkgate Drive and Fleetwood Drive in Nokesville after a crash on Monday. The wreck, reported near Aden Road and Parkgate Drive, has traffic backed up in the area. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes and follow police directions.