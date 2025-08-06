A ‘Glorious’ Opening, Shadowed by Spending: Walker–Grant Middle School Begins a New Chapter in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Community leaders, educators, and descendants of historical figures gathered Wednesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly built Walker–Grant Middle School, celebrating what many called the start of a new era in Fredericksburg education.

The former middle school at 1 Learning Lane, just off Route 1, will be repurposed as Gladys West Elementary School.

But behind the joy of opening a modern, state-of-the-art facility, questions about overspending by School Board members loomed large, casting a shadow over the day’s festivities.

A Celebration Decades in the Making

The school, built on city-owned land in the Idlewild neighborhood, will open to students in two weeks. As faculty members explored their new classrooms for the first time Wednesday morning, elected officials, project partners, and community stakeholders cut the ceremonial ribbon, marking the end of a multi-year planning process that began well before current board members took office.

Dr. Matt Eberhardt, Deputy Superintendent of Fredericksburg City Public Schools, opened the ceremony with a mix of candor and celebration, acknowledging the last-minute nature of preparations.

“They literally just found their workspaces a few hours ago,” he said. “In short, we are discovering the problems of new home ownership where no one knows where anything is, what to do, or where they are in the building. And to boot, this ribbon-cutting group is all here to witness this glorious mess. And glorious mess it is.”

“I looked up the word glorious last night,” Eberhardt continued. “It means having a striking beauty that evokes feelings of delighted admiration… Beauty, feelings, admiration.”

Superintendent Dr. Marceline R. Catlett, a former student and teacher at Walker–Grant, called the moment a full-circle blessing.

“We are unlocking a world of opportunities and possibilities… for present and future learners,” said Catlett, adding the facility was completed “on time and under budget” thanks to a coalition of city officials, architects, engineers, and construction crews.

Mayor Kerry Devine, a former teacher at the previous Walker–Grant Middle School, honored the legacies of the school’s namesakes—Joseph Walker, a formerly enslaved man and entrepreneur, and Jason C. Grant, a prominent Black educator.

“Keeping the original name is a tribute to their legacies… highlighting their perseverance, leadership, and contributions to education,” said Devine.

An Emotional Connection to History

Joseph Braggs, a descendant of Joseph Walker who learned of the ribbon-cutting ceremony the day before and drove through the night from Georgia to attend, spoke about his family’s ties to the school and the city.

“Something about Fredericksburg… I think is the essence of our hope, of an example of what America should be—which it’s not right now,” Braggs said through tears.

Braggs, a Marine Corps veteran and author, credited divine guidance for leading him to reconnect with his family’s past just weeks before the ceremony. He described the experience of walking through a building bearing his family’s name as “proceeds from the Lord.”

A Modern School with a Community Mission

The new facility features cutting-edge Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms, student-designed features like the gym floor, and natural light in every classroom—an upgrade from the previous school building, which lacked windows in some rooms.

School Board Chair Matt Rowe (Ward 1) said the building was designed not just for students, but for the surrounding community.

“This is more than just a school building… it’s a place for the whole community,” said Rowe, noting the public basketball courts and grassy fields.

Enrollment is already surging. Rowe said more than 870 students are expected to begin the school year at Walker–Grant, a 10% increase over last year.

Overspending Controversy Clouds the Celebration

As officials smiled for cameras and residents admired the new school, another story buzzed in the background: allegations that School Board members overspent the division’s travel budget, prompting new policies and a call for reform.

According to reporting by the Fredericksburg Advance, two Board members used public funds for out-of-state travel, including first-class airfare, and charged expenses to cards not issued in their names. The Board exceeded its $16,500 travel budget by nearly $5,000, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

In response, Rowe spearheaded a new policy requiring School Board members to receive open-session approval for out-of-state travel.

“We didn’t have any regulation… to budget for that,” Rowe said. “There’s still a lot more work to do. We’ve been very open and transparent about that.”

Rowe said he plans to hold a special work session to discuss travel norms, conflicts of interest, and Board procedures.

“Before anybody goes anywhere for any kind of professional development, we should probably have this work session,” he added.

Board Members Offer Mixed Responses

Other Board members offered less clarity.

Malvina Rollins Kay (Vice Chair, Ward 4), one of the members named in the Advance report, initially said she was unfamiliar with the story but quickly dismissed it.

“That’s a lie,” said Kay, who is seeking re-election in November, running unopposed. “We have $2,000 left to spend. You should talk to the CFO.”

Jarvis Bailey (Member At-Large) acknowledged the need for policy but declined further comment.

“I’m done talking about that,” he said. “We got more important things to talk about.”